Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) see trials for COVID-19 lung distress

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 09, 2020 10:50 AM

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) today announced that its stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L will be formally evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

This trial will be conducted as a public-private partnership in a collaboration with the Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network (CTSN), which was established by the United States National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) as a flexible platform for conducting collaborative trials.

Mesoblast holds an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use of remestemcel-L in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 ARDS, and will provide investigational product for the trial.

Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading 10.1 per cent higher at $2.02.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.