Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) see trials for COVID-19 lung distress

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) today announced that its stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L will be formally evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by coronavirus infection (COVID-19).



This trial will be conducted as a public-private partnership in a collaboration with the Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network (CTSN), which was established by the United States National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) as a flexible platform for conducting collaborative trials.



Mesoblast holds an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use of remestemcel-L in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 ARDS, and will provide investigational product for the trial.



Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading 10.1 per cent higher at $2.02.

