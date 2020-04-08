Cochlear (ASX:COH) sees FDA approval for Remote Check

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 08, 2020 11:50 AM

Implantable hearing solutions company Cochlear (ASX:COH) has obtained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Remote Check solution.

Remote Check is the first telehealth patient assessment tool, an at-home testing tool that allows people with a Cochlear™ Nucleus® 7 Sound Processor to complete a series of hearing checks from an app.

Cochlear will begin a controlled release of Remote Check in the US and intends to accelerate the release in Canada, the United Kingdom, and select countries in Western Europe.

Following increased demand for remote care due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA expedited its approval.

Shares in Cochlear (ASX:COH) are trading 0.87 per cent lower at $181.59.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.