IAG (ASX:IAG) CEO to stand down

April 08, 2020

IAG (ASX:IAG) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Harmer has advised the Board of his intention to retire by the end of 2020.

The Board has appointed IAG Chief Financial Officer Nick Hawkins as Deputy CEO with accountability for the management and performance of IAG’s day-to-day operations during the transition period.

IAG CEO Australia Mark Milliner continues to lead the Australian business and remains focused on responding to the bushfire recovery process and challenges of COVID-19.

Michelle McPherson, CFO Australia, has been appointed acting Group CFO.

Shares in IAG (ASX:IAG) are trading 2.9 per cent lower at $6.01.
 

