QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) appoint new CEO, International

QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) has appointed Jason Harris as Chief Executive Officer, International, succeeding Richard Pryce who intends to retire at the end of this year.



The role reports to Pat Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer and forms part of the Group Executive Committee.



Jason joins QBE from AXA XL where he held the position of Chief Executive, Global Property and Casualty with responsibility for Financial Lines, Construction, Engineering, ART and Risk Engineering.



Jason will start in Q4 2020, subject to the required regulatory approvals, and Richard will leave QBE in early 2021.



