QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) appoint new CEO, International

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 07, 2020 11:35 AM

QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) has appointed Jason Harris as Chief Executive Officer, International, succeeding Richard Pryce who intends to retire at the end of this year.

The role reports to Pat Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer and forms part of the Group Executive Committee.

Jason joins QBE from AXA XL where he held the position of Chief Executive, Global Property and Casualty with responsibility for Financial Lines, Construction, Engineering, ART and Risk Engineering.

Jason will start in Q4 2020, subject to the required regulatory approvals, and Richard will leave QBE in early 2021.

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.