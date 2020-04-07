PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) see a record sales month in the US

PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) report sales for the March 2020 quarter were 166 per cent greater than the March 2019 quarter ($1.69 million v. $4.49 million).



Sales for March 2020 were 173 per cent greater than March 2019 ($643 thousand versus $1.76 million) and greater than January and February 2020.



The March result includes a monthly record sales result for the US.



The company opened six new hospital accounts, including 4 major hospitals, across the US in the last two weeks of March.



The current situation where hospitals need to closely manage their theatre times and ICU bed utilisation means the benefits afforded using NovoSorb BTM are becoming central to customer conversion.



Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading 13.73 per cent higher at $1.91.

