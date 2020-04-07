PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) see a record sales month in the US

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 07, 2020 11:30 AM

PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) report sales for the March 2020 quarter were 166 per cent greater than the March 2019 quarter ($1.69 million v. $4.49 million).

Sales for March 2020 were 173 per cent greater than March 2019 ($643 thousand versus $1.76 million) and greater than January and February 2020.

The March result includes a monthly record sales result for the US.

The company opened six new hospital accounts, including 4 major hospitals, across the US in the last two weeks of March.

The current situation where hospitals need to closely manage their theatre times and ICU bed utilisation means the benefits afforded using NovoSorb BTM are becoming central to customer conversion.

Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading 13.73 per cent higher at $1.91.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.