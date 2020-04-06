Megaport (ASX:MP1) see revenue up 10% quarter on quarter

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 06, 2020 11:50 AM

Connectivity company Megaport (ASX:MP1) today reports their quarterly Key Performance Indicators to 31 March 2020 showing revenue for the period was $15.19 million, an increase of 10 per cent quarter on quarter.

In March 2020, Megaport achieved 1,777 customers, generated $5.4 million of Monthly Recurring Revenue.

Megaport expanded its Japan footprint with the addition of two new data centres and integration with two new onramps in Tokyo as well as extension into Osaka with the addition of three new data centres.

Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) are trading 1.04 per cent higher at $9.69.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.