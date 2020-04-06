Megaport (ASX:MP1) see revenue up 10% quarter on quarter

Connectivity company Megaport (ASX:MP1) today reports their quarterly Key Performance Indicators to 31 March 2020 showing revenue for the period was $15.19 million, an increase of 10 per cent quarter on quarter.



In March 2020, Megaport achieved 1,777 customers, generated $5.4 million of Monthly Recurring Revenue.



Megaport expanded its Japan footprint with the addition of two new data centres and integration with two new onramps in Tokyo as well as extension into Osaka with the addition of three new data centres.



Shares in Megaport (ASX:MP1) are trading 1.04 per cent higher at $9.69.

