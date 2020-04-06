Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) maintains energy markets earnings guidance

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 06, 2020 11:50 AM

Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) is set to maintain its financial year 2020 Energy Markets underlying EBITDA guidance of $1.4 - $1.5 billion, subject to any material increase in bad and doubtful debt provisioning.

Expected FY2020 cash distributions from APLNG unchanged at $1.1 - $1.3 billion.

Expected FY2020 Origin capital expenditure is 5-10 per cent lower than guidance.

Origin says it has not experienced any material impact of its energy supply operations.

Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) are trading 1.5 per cent higher at $4.83.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.