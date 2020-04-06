Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) maintains energy markets earnings guidance

Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) is set to maintain its financial year 2020 Energy Markets underlying EBITDA guidance of $1.4 - $1.5 billion, subject to any material increase in bad and doubtful debt provisioning.



Expected FY2020 cash distributions from APLNG unchanged at $1.1 - $1.3 billion.



Expected FY2020 Origin capital expenditure is 5-10 per cent lower than guidance.



Origin says it has not experienced any material impact of its energy supply operations.



Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) are trading 1.5 per cent higher at $4.83.

