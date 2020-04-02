NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) complete $627 million placement

by Rachael Jones April 03, 2020 10:50 AM

Data centre operator NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) has successfully completed an institutional placement, raising approximately $672 million through the issue of 86.1 million new shares.

The Placement shares were issued at $7.80 per share which represents a 9.4 per cent discount to the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price and a 15 per cent discount to the last close.

NEXTDC’s CEO and Managing Director Craig Scroggie and all eligible Non-Executive Directors have committed to apply for their full entitlement of $30,000 worth of shares under the SPP.

Shares in NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) are trading 9.6 per cent higher at $10.06.
 

