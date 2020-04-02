Webjet (ASX:WEB) bosts equity raising

Webjet (ASX:WEB) has successfully completed its $115 million institutional placement and the institutional component of its 1 for 1 accelerated nonrenounceable pro-rata entitlement offer.



The Institutional Offer raised approximately $231 million from the subscriptions for new fully paid ordinary shares in Webjet at a price of $1.70 per New Share.



The Equity Raising is now expected to raise a total of approximately $346 million of gross proceeds



Bain Capital Bain Capital has been allocated and agreed to subscribe for $25 million of shares in the Placement.



Shares in Webjet (ASX:WEB)

