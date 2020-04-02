Rural Funds Management has been awarded damages over a Bonitas short sell report

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 02, 2020 11:50 AM

Rural Funds Management as responsible entity for the Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) has been awarded damages over a Bonitas short sell report.

The Supreme Court of NSW declared that the publication of the Bonitas report dated 6 August 2019 by Bonitas Research LLC and its principal, Matthew Wiechert, contravened both the Corporations Act and the ASIC Act and has awarded damages and costs in favour of RFF.

The Court ordered damages payable by Bonitas and Wiechert, in the amount of $530,201 as well as costs of $368,974.

Shares in Rural Funds Management (ASX:RFM) are trading 1.34 per cent higher at $1.90.
 

