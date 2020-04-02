Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) hire a new Executive General Manager for Operations

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Humphris as Executive General Manager – Operations, effective from Monday, succeeding Quentin Granger, who has held the role on an interim basis since December 2019.



Ian Humphris has more than 20 years’ experience in the resources sector, with a background across open cut and underground operations.



He joins Whitehaven from Peabody Energy Australia, where he held a broad range of senior roles covering many aspects of that business.



Most recently he was the Vice President – Health, Safety and Environment and previously held similar level roles managing the company’s open cut operations, supply chain and infrastructure assets.



He began his career in resources as a mining engineer in various Queensland mines before transferring to the New South Wales Coalfields and working in senior roles for both mine owner and mining services provider, Thiess.



Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX: WHC) are trading 2.44 per cent lower at $2.

