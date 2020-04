GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) is pleased to announce that the demerger of United Malt Group was implemented today and shares in United Malt have been transferred to Eligible GrainCorp Shareholders.



United Malt shares will start trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis tomorrow (Thursday, 2 April 2020.).



UMG’s share register is managed by Link Market Services Limited (Link).



Shares in GrainCorp (ASX:GNC) are trading 1 per cent higher at $3.12