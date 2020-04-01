Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) dividend deferred as operations delayed

Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) reports that the temporar suspension of all nonurgent elective surgery will significantly impact the Company’s fertility activity.



Patients that started treatment prior to this temporary suspension are currently expected to complete treatment.



The Company supports the National Cabinet’s position and believes it is important to help ensure that Australia’s healthcare system is best placed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Company considers it appropriate to defer the payment of the interim dividend until 2 October 2020 subject to further COVID-19 developments and the financial position of the Company at that time.



Shares in Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) are trading 2.8 per cent lower at 44 cents

