Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) expects higher customer engagement

Company News

by Rachael Jones April 01, 2020 10:15 AM

Lottery game seller Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) says improved customer engagement is expected to deliver higher TTV and Revenue during a period of lower jackpots.

The Company has a healthy financial position with no debt and surplus cash of $65.5 million as at 29 February 2020, prior to the payment of the FY2020 interim dividend of $11.5 million on 20 March 2020.

The business continues to be cash flow positive since the onset of COVID-19.

There is no change to the Company’s dividend policy of 85 per cent of NPAT for the full financial year, and a final dividend for FY2020 is currently still expected to be paid.

Shares in Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) trading 2.9 per cent lower at $9.14.

