Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) expects higher customer engagement

Lottery game seller Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) says improved customer engagement is expected to deliver higher TTV and Revenue during a period of lower jackpots.



The Company has a healthy financial position with no debt and surplus cash of $65.5 million as at 29 February 2020, prior to the payment of the FY2020 interim dividend of $11.5 million on 20 March 2020.



The business continues to be cash flow positive since the onset of COVID-19.



There is no change to the Company’s dividend policy of 85 per cent of NPAT for the full financial year, and a final dividend for FY2020 is currently still expected to be paid.



Shares in Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) trading 2.9 per cent lower at $9.14.