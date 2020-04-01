Brickworks (ASX:BKW) to reopen brick plants in Pennslyvania

by Rachael Jones April 01, 2020 10:15 AM

Brickworks (ASX:BKW) has been advised that it may re-open their brick plants in Pennsylvania.

On 19 March, Brickworks closed down manufacturing operations at its five Pennsylvania brick plants, in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s order for the closure of all non life-sustaining businesses in the state.

They will now start a phased process of re-starting facilities in Pennsylvania, taking into account the anticipated level of demand, including due consideration of the continuing impact of COVID19, and previously planned plant rationalisation activities.

Given the rapidly evolving nature of the Coronavirus pandemic, Brickworks anticipates further impacts on production and demand across its operations over the coming months and will update the market to the extent that these are material to the Company.

Shares in Brickworks (ASX:BKW) are trading 1.2 per cent higher at $13.37
 

