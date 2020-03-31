G8 Education (ASX:GEM) postpones dividend until October

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 31, 2020 11:50 AM

G8 Education (ASX:GEM) has postponed the payment of its fully franked final dividend until the end of October.

The company was due to pay a fully franked dividend of 6 cents per share dividend on 6th April.

As a result of the rapidly evolving environment in relation to COVID-19, the Board has decided to postpone the payment date of that dividend until 30 October 2020.

The Group currently has $135 million in cash and available facilities and maintains covenant headroom.

Shares in G8 Education (ASX:GEM) are trading 17.9 per cent higher at 83 cents.
    

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.