G8 Education (ASX:GEM) postpones dividend until October

G8 Education (ASX:GEM) has postponed the payment of its fully franked final dividend until the end of October.



The company was due to pay a fully franked dividend of 6 cents per share dividend on 6th April.



As a result of the rapidly evolving environment in relation to COVID-19, the Board has decided to postpone the payment date of that dividend until 30 October 2020.



The Group currently has $135 million in cash and available facilities and maintains covenant headroom.



Shares in G8 Education (ASX:GEM) are trading 17.9 per cent higher at 83 cents.

