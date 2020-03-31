Worley (ASX:WOR) wins two-year contract extension from Chevron

Worley (ASX:WOR) has been awarded an extension to an existing services contract with Chevron Australia.



The contract was first awarded in 2013 and has now been extended for two years.



Under the contract, engineering and procurement services will be provided to support Chevron’s Australian assets, including the Gorgon project, one of the world’s largest commercial-scale carbon dioxide injection facilities and the Wheatstone project, Australia’s first natural gas hub.



Services typically include delivery of brownfield modification projects and operational support. The services will continue to be executed from Worley’s Perth office with support from our global businesses, including Worley’s global integrated delivery offices in India.



Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 3.4 per cent higher at $6.16.

