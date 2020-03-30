Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) Port Hedland shipments continue

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 30, 2020 11:00 AM

Last Movement
$9.900 $0.119 1.22%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 30/03/2020 3:58 PM

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) shipments continue from Port Hedland as scheduled with mining, processing and shipping activity remaining in line with our guidance for FY20.

Shipments are towards the upper end of our guided range of 170 – 175 mt.

Chief executive Elizabeth Gaines says “Fortescue’s balance sheet is strong with debt facilities structured on low cost, investment grade terms and conditions”.

As at 31 December 2019, Fortescue had US$4.3 billion of liquidity available including US$3.3 billion of cash on hand and US$1 billion available from the revolving credit facility.

International and Australian exploration activities have been suspended in line with local restrictions, the Eliwana Mine and Rail and Iron Bridge Magnetite major growth projects are progressing.

Shares in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) are trading 1.7 per cent lower at $9.44
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.