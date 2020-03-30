Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) restrict access to mine to protect indigenous communities in NT

Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) has brought in a broad program of measures to protect vulnerable Australians in indigenous communities from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).



They have placed a temporary suspension on in-bound workers in the Northern Territory from Darwin to the Ranger uranium mine until further measures have been implemented to ensure the requirements of the Determination can be fully met.



They are in extensive consultation with regulators, health authorities and local community stakeholders.



Shares in Energy Resources of Australia (ASX:ERA) are trading 3.45 per cent higher at 15 cents.

