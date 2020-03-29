IMF head says global economy has entered recession: ASX poised to open lower

We can expect the sharemarket to start the week lower this morning after Wall Street fell in Friday’s session and the death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise globally. The head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday the global economy has now entered a recession that could be as bad or worse than the 2009 downturn. She said there could be a sizable rebound in 2021 but only if nations succeed in containing the coronavirus and limiting the economic damage. Over in the UK its reported their ;ockdown measures could last for months as the death toll is expected to worsen in the next few weeks. Meanwhile in Australia millions will receive an extra $750 in their bank accounts from tomorrow. It’s paid to anyone receiving income support.



Local economic news due out this week



The week kicks off on Tuesday when the Reserve Bank releases the private sector credit data.

Regular weekly reading on consumer confidence to be published by ANZ and Roy Morgan.



Wednesday



The AiGroup will release March survey results on manufacturing activity



The ABS will release Building Approvals, for February 2020.



And CoreLogic will publish the March results for home prices.



Thursday

Job Vacancies, Australia, February 2020.



Friday

Retail Trade, Australia, February 2020.



Markets



Wall Street closed lower on Friday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 4.1 per cent to close at 21,637, the S&P 500 lost 3.4 per cent to close at 2541 and the NASDAQ fell 3.8 per cent to 7502.



European markets closed lower on Friday: London’s FTSE fell 5.3 per cent, Paris shed 4.2 per cent and Frankfurt closed 3.7 per cent lower.



Asian markets closed higher on Friday: Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 3.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.6 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.3 per cent.



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to 0.1 per cent gain. On Friday, the Australian share market closed 271 points (5.3 per cent) lower at 4842.



Company news



Summerset Group Holdings (ASX:SNZ) says all their aged care villages are operating under the level 4 self-isolation requirements as New Zealand brought the alert in response to COVID-19. They are recruiting for caregivers and registered nurses over and above the normal levels of staff they would have to help their residents during this time. At this stage, sales of retirement units have remained at good levels over the last few weeks. The 2020 build rate of 400 units is currently expected to now be in the range of 300 – 350 units. This assumes disruption to construction activity for a period of up to three months. Shares in Summerset Group (ASX:SNZ) closed 3.8 per cent higher at $5.49 on Friday.



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 8:00 AM was buying 61.60 US cents, 49.63 Pence Sterling, 66.34 Yen and 55.39 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore has dropped 0.5 per cent to US$86.36

Iron Ore futures suggest a 0.1 per cent fall.

Gold lost $6.20 to US$1654 an ounce.

Silver was down $0.14 cents to US$14.53 an ounce.

Oil has fallen $1.09 to US$21.51 a barrel.





Ex-Dividends

Apn Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) is paying 4.375 cents unfranked

Australian Unity Off (ASX:AOF) is paying 4 cents unfranked

Aims Pror Sec Fund (ASX:APW) is paying 0.7748 cents unfranked

Apn Conv Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) is paying 5.45 cents unfranked

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) is paying 1.065 cents unfranked

Australian Enhanced (ASX:AYF) is paying 7 cents 33.69 per cent franked

Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) is paying 0.5 cents unfranked

Centuria I REIT (ASX:CIP) is paying 4.675 cents unfranked

Chtr H Lwr (ASX:CLW) is paying 7.1 cents unfranked

Cromwell Prop (ASX:CMW) is paying 1.875 cents unfranked

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) is paying 4.45 cents unfranked

Charter Hall Soc In (ASX:CQE) is paying 4.175 cents unfranked

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) is paying 0.5 cents unfranked

Elanor Comm Prop (ASX:ECF) is paying 2.87 cents unfranked

Eagle Hlth Hldgs Ltd (ASX:EHH) is paying 0.12 cents unfranked

Gryphon Capital (ASX:GCI) is paying 0.71 cents unfranked

Global Value Fnd Ltd (ASX:GVF) is paying 2.9 cents fully franked

Kirkland Lake Gold (ASX:KLA) is paying 18.7 cents unfranked

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) is paying 15 cents fully franked

Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) is paying 7.34 cents unfranked

Perpetual Cred Trust (ASX:PCI) is paying 0.3264 cents unfranked

Qualitas Re Income (ASX:QRI) is paying 0.7539 cents unfranked

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) is paying 2.7118 cents unfranked

360 Capital Digital (ASX:TDI) is paying 4.5 cents unfranked

360 Capital Grp (ASX:TGP) is paying 1 cents unfranked

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) is paying 2.25 cents unfranked



