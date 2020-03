Adairs (ASX:ADH) will temporarily close all of its Australian stores from close of trade on Sunday 29 March 2020.



The six Adairs stores in New Zealand and Mocka’s New Zealand operations were closed from Tuesday 24 March in accordance with New Zealand Government requirements.



Stores will be closed for an initial period of 4-6 weeks but online channels will continue.



Shares in Adairs (ASX:ADH) are trading 3.8 per cent higher at 82 cents.