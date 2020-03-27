Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) confirms 21 day lockdown in South Africa has started

Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) confirms that the 21 day lockdown in South Africa started yesterday.



Operations at the Tshipi Borwa Manganese, as well as manganese ore exports, will be suspended during the 3 week period, ending on 16 April.



Critical maintenance, security and dewatering of the pit will continue.



Tshipi has no debt, has flexible contracts and has sufficient cash reserves to keep the mine under care and maintenance during the lockdown.



Shares in Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) are trading 2.27 per cent higher at 23 cents.

