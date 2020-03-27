Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) suspend production at Balama Graphite Operation

Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) says The Government of Mozambique has enacted additional measures in relation to the management of COVID-19, including suspension of all inbound travel visa operations and mandating 14-day selfquarantine for all international arrivals.



These restrictions limit the mobility of a significant portion of the Balama workforce, and the Company will therefore temporarily suspend production at Balama Graphite Operation from tomorrow.



Sales orders from existing finished product inventory will continue to be dispatched.



Syrah continues to expect its end of quarter cash balance to be broadly aligned to existing guidance of US$64.6 million.



Shares in Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) are trading 1.96 per cent lower at 25 cents.

