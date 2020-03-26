Ramsay Health Care's (ASX:RHC) facilities are being utiilised by the government

Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) confirms that it is in discussions with Federal and State Governments in Australia regarding the capacity and support Ramsay is able to provide as part of the Government’s COVID-19 response.



Group Managing Director Craig McNally said that Ramsay’s facilities globally are being utilised by governments and that they are in a position in Australia to ease the burden on the public health system.



He said the cancellation of Category 3 and non-urgent Category 2 elective surgery had been deferred in all private hospitals till 11.59pm 1 April.



Shares in Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) are trading 9.86 per cent higher at $55.50.

