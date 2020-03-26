Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) to close Australian stores for four weeks

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 26, 2020 11:00 AM

Retail group Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) is to temporarily close all retail stores in Australia from 6 pm (local time) today, 26 March 2020, until 9 am (local time) Wednesday 22 April 2020.

They support the position of the Prime Minister, the State Premiers and Chief Medical Officers that all Australians must do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This follows similar decisions we have been forced to take in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Republic of Ireland. Regrettably, this means all employees in Australia are to be stood down, except for a small number of employees required to perform limited essential work.

This means our team members will not attend work and will not be paid.

Shares in Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) are trading 1.56 per cent lower at $10.11.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.