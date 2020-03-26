Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) to close Australian stores for four weeks

Retail group Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) is to temporarily close all retail stores in Australia from 6 pm (local time) today, 26 March 2020, until 9 am (local time) Wednesday 22 April 2020.



They support the position of the Prime Minister, the State Premiers and Chief Medical Officers that all Australians must do everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.



This follows similar decisions we have been forced to take in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Republic of Ireland. Regrettably, this means all employees in Australia are to be stood down, except for a small number of employees required to perform limited essential work.



This means our team members will not attend work and will not be paid.



