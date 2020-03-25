The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) stand down 90% of their employees

by Rachael Jones March 25, 2020

The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) are in the process of temporarily standing down over 90 per cent of their approximately 9,000 employees.

Gaming facilities in Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane stopped earlier this week along with the closure of food and beverage, banqueting and conferencing offerings with the limited exception of in-room dining services for hotel guests.

The shutdown of the casino properties will have a material impact on The Star’s operations.

The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) trading 0.3 per cent lower at $1.61.
 

