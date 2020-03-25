Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) keeps Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks open

by Rachael Jones March 25, 2020 11:30 AM

Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) report today Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks stores across Australia are operating under standard or near-standard trading hours and operations continue in the Group’s industrial businesses.

In recent days, governments across Australia and New Zealand have announced additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

At this stage, State and Federal government measures in Australia do not require the closure of retail stores.

Kmart’s 25 New Zealand stores will be closed and Bunnings’ 53 locations in New Zealand will remain open to trade customers but will be closed to the general public.

