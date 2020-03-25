Dominos Pizza (ASX:DMP) closes all New Zealand stores

Domino’s Pizza (ASX:DMP) will close its New Zealand stores for 4 weeks from Thursday.



Management is responding to quickly implement new operational methods including changes to transition to more delivery orders and reduce cash payments through Zero Contact in response to the coronavirus.



They are seeing an increase in delivery orders and are hiring more drivers in all regions.



The Company’s balance sheet remains strong and the Company has significant headroom in its committed facilities and covenants.



Shares in Domino’s Pizza (ASX:DMP) are trading 4.2 per cent higher at $55.62.

