Nufarm (ASX:NUF) reports first half loss $122 million

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 25, 2020 11:00 AM

Chemicals and fertiliser business Nufarm (ASX:NUF) has reported its net loss for the first half of 2020 of $122 million compared to the first half of 2019 where it was $14 million.

Revenue is down 6 per cent to $1,477 million for the six month period ending January 31, 2020.

Underlying EBITDA of $66 million, down 45 per cent.

Nufarm Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Hunt says they have made significant investments in European, Nuseed and North American businesses in recent years.

Shares in Nufarm (ASX:NUF) are trading 11.6 per cent higher at $4.71.
  

