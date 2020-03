Woolworths (ASX:WOW) has deferred the separation of Endeavour drinks spin-off until 2021.



CEO Brad Banducci has closed the group's hotels business in line with federal government directives to shutdown non-essential business.



In recent weeks, sales growth across the Group’s retail businesses has been strong (with the recent exception of Hotels).



They are not able to provide a 2019-20 Covid-19 impact estimate at this time.



Shares in Woolworths (ASX:WOW) are trading 0.93 per cent lower at $36.11.