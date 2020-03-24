Healius (ASX:HLS) tests 2,500 COVID-19 per day

Pathology, hospital and medical centre operator Healius (ASX:HLS) is suspending its guidance for the 2020 financial year due to an increased level of uncertainty around the impacts of the coronavirus.



Managing Director and CEO, Dr Malcolm Parmenter says they have seen a strong increase in demand and are now undertaking around 2,500 COVID-19 tests per day at their laboratories.



Countering this, certain non-critical and routine services have declined in step with community concerns around visiting healthcare centres. We are also experiencing increased consumable costs.



Shares in Healius (ASX:HLS) are trading 2.67 per cent lower at $2.19.

