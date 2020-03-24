Healius (ASX:HLS) tests 2,500 COVID-19 per day

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 24, 2020 11:35 AM

Pathology, hospital and medical centre operator Healius (ASX:HLS) is suspending its guidance for the 2020 financial year due to an increased level of uncertainty around the impacts of the coronavirus.

Managing Director and CEO, Dr Malcolm Parmenter says they have seen a strong increase in demand and are now undertaking around 2,500 COVID-19 tests per day at their laboratories.

Countering this, certain non-critical and routine services have declined in step with community concerns around visiting healthcare centres. We are also experiencing increased consumable costs.

Shares in Healius (ASX:HLS) are trading 2.67 per cent lower at $2.19.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.