Perenti (ASX:PRN) sees no impact on financials from COVID-19 so far

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 24, 2020 10:50 AM

Perenti (ASX:PRN) reports that to date COVID-19 has had no impact on Perenti’s financial performance.

However, given the ongoing spread of the virus, the speed at which matters are developing, and the significant preventative measures being undertaken globally, there is significant uncertainty as to the potential impact on Perenti’s operations during the balance of the 2020 financial year.

As a result, the Company is not in a position at this time to provide earnings guidance and withdrawsits FY20 guidance of $115-$120 million underlying NPAT(A)

Shares in Perenti (ASX:PRN) are trading 1.04 per cent lower at 48 cents.
 

