Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) delay operations in Canada and South Africa

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) will slow down some of its operations in Canada and South Africa to help contain the spread of coronavirus.



Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa Rio Tinto will stop all mining operations on Thursday for 21 days.



Resumption of the construction of the Zulti South project will be delayed.



In Canada, the Premier of Quebec announced the closure of all nonessential businesses from midnight on 24 March 2020 to 13 April.



Rio Tinto understands that the Quebec government has designated industrial complexes including the aluminium sector and the mining industry as essential industries but instructed that they must reduce their business activity to the minimum.



