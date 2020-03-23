Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) delay operations in Canada and South Africa

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 24, 2020 10:50 AM

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) will slow down some of its operations in Canada and South Africa to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa Rio Tinto will stop all mining operations on Thursday for 21 days.

Resumption of the construction of the Zulti South project will be delayed.

In Canada, the Premier of Quebec announced the closure of all nonessential businesses from midnight on 24 March 2020 to 13 April.

Rio Tinto understands that the Quebec government has designated industrial complexes including the aluminium sector and the mining industry as essential industries but instructed that they must reduce their business activity to the minimum.

Shares in Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) are trading 0.23 per cent higher at $78.89.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.