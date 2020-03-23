Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) work with WA government on border controls

Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) says the Western Australian state government has advised that there will be exemptions for the strict border controls due to come in tomorrow.



Unless exempted, arrivals from other States in Australia will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.



The WA State Government has advised that exemptions will apply to essential services and workers, including health and emergency services, defence and policing, mining industry workforces, flight crews and freight of essential goods, via ports and trucks.



Fortescue had included this development in its scenario planning and has been working with the resources industry and the WA State Government to ensure that our operations continue and that we retain access to site critical operational roles.



Shipments continue from Port Hedland and mining and processing activity remains in line with our guidance for FY20.



Shares in Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) are trading 5.02 per cent lower at $9.83.

