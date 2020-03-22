Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) reaffirms earnings guidance

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 23, 2020 10:40 AM

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) reaffirmed its operating earnings per share guidance of 28.3 cents for the current financial year.

The company also reports that it had contracted to acquire a 50 per cent interest in The Glasshouse in Macquarie Park, in Sydney for $165.7 million.

Practical completion of construction occurred on 18 March 2020 with completion under the contract of sale to occur on 3 April 2020.

Funding required for completion will be funded from existing CLW drawn debt facilities.

Shares in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) are trading 5.38 per cent lower at $3.69.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.