Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) reaffirms earnings guidance

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) reaffirmed its operating earnings per share guidance of 28.3 cents for the current financial year.



The company also reports that it had contracted to acquire a 50 per cent interest in The Glasshouse in Macquarie Park, in Sydney for $165.7 million.



Practical completion of construction occurred on 18 March 2020 with completion under the contract of sale to occur on 3 April 2020.



Funding required for completion will be funded from existing CLW drawn debt facilities.



Shares in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) are trading 5.38 per cent lower at $3.69.

