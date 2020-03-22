Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) says almond harvest to continue

Paul Thompson, Managing Director of almond business Select Harvests (ASX:SHV), has confirmed all Select Harvests’ facilities and almond harvest will continue to operate.



They are exempt from the lockdowns and border restrictions recently announced by the State and Federal Governments.



The almond harvest has continued with now 50 per cent of the crop fully harvested and being transported to the Carina West processing facility.



The yield and quality remain similar to last year.



Shares in Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) are trading 8.63 per cent lower at $6.67.

