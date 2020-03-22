Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) says almond harvest to continue

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 23, 2020 10:40 AM

Paul Thompson, Managing Director of almond business Select Harvests (ASX:SHV), has confirmed all Select Harvests’ facilities and almond harvest will continue to operate.

They are exempt from the lockdowns and border restrictions recently announced by the State and Federal Governments.

The almond harvest has continued with now 50 per cent of the crop fully harvested and being transported to the Carina West processing facility.

The yield and quality remain similar to last year.

Shares in Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) are trading 8.63 per cent lower at $6.67.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.