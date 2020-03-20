Brickworks (ASX:BKW) to close five plants in Pennsylvania

by Rachael Jones March 20, 2020 11:25 AM

Brickworks (ASX:BKW) is to close five of their 12 plants currently in operation in Pennsylvania after the Governor ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close.

This includes their plants at Harmer, Bigler, Hanley, York and Mid Atlantic will close.

Their remaining 7 plants will remain in operation.

Brickworks has four divisions - Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments.

Shares in Brickworks (ASX:BKW) are trading 5.86 per cent lower at $14.95.
 

