Brickworks (ASX:BKW) to close five plants in Pennsylvania

Brickworks (ASX:BKW) is to close five of their 12 plants currently in operation in Pennsylvania after the Governor ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close.



This includes their plants at Harmer, Bigler, Hanley, York and Mid Atlantic will close.



Their remaining 7 plants will remain in operation.



Brickworks has four divisions - Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments.



Shares in Brickworks (ASX:BKW) are trading 5.86 per cent lower at $14.95.

