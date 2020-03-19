The nib Group (ASX:NHF) sees changes to executive team

The nib Group (ASX:NHF) today announced the appointment of Nick Freeman as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



He is currently CFO and Company Secretary of Mayne Pharma (ASX:MYX), with responsibility for end-to-end company CFO and Company Secretary responsibilities.



His appointment comes following the announcement on 23 December 2019, that nib’s current Group CFO, Michelle McPherson notified the company of her resignation.



nib also announced a number of senior management changes designed to significantly reduce operating costs and better align the company’s organisational structure with strategic priorities including the creation of its new joint venture with USA based and global health insurer Cigna.



Shares in the nib Group (ASX:NHF) closed 7.53 per cent higher to $4.71 yesterday.

