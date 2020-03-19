The nib Group (ASX:NHF) sees changes to executive team

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 20, 2020 09:50 AM

Last Movement
$4.935 $0.251 5.36%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 20/03/2020 10:43 AM

The nib Group (ASX:NHF) today announced the appointment of Nick Freeman as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

He is currently CFO and Company Secretary of Mayne Pharma (ASX:MYX), with responsibility for end-to-end company CFO and Company Secretary responsibilities.

His appointment comes following the announcement on 23 December 2019, that nib’s current Group CFO, Michelle McPherson notified the company of her resignation.

nib also announced a number of senior management changes designed to significantly reduce operating costs and better align the company’s organisational structure with strategic priorities including the creation of its new joint venture with USA based and global health insurer Cigna.

Shares in the nib Group (ASX:NHF) closed 7.53 per cent higher to $4.71 yesterday.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.