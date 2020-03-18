Boral (ASX:BLD) withdraws guidance for FY2020

Boral (ASX:BLD) advised today that given the high level of uncertainty surrounding the spread, duration and impact of COVID-19 on the markets in which it operates, the Company is withdrawing its earnings guidance for FY2020.



Boral’s Managing Director, Mike Kane said: “While we have not yet seen a significant deterioration in demand for our products as a result of direct and indirect COVID-19 impacts, other than in our USG Boral China business, we are now starting to see signs of impacts in our other markets."



The Company is undertaking measures to respond to the expected demand interruptions and to conserve cash, including reducing all non-essential capital expenditure and discretionary spending.



Shares in Boral (ASX:BLD) are trading 2.53 per cent lower at $2.31.

