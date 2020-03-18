Dominos Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) to temporarily close stores in France

March 19, 2020

19/03/2020

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) has made the decision, after consultation with our franchisees in France, to close all stores in the country for a period of 15 days – effective immediately.

The French Government implemented a suite of measures to combat COVID-19 that allowed Domino’s stores to trade, but also provided a range of support measures for businesses that temporarily close.

tore openings this year have been on track. While it is unclear at this time the impact societal restrictions will have on store openings, some may be delayed from FY20 until FY21.

Shares in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) are trading 2.13 lower at $47.35.
 

