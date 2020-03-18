Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) withdraws outlook guidance

Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) today announced that given continuing uncertainty as to the extent and duration of the impacts of COVID-19, it is appropriate to withdraw the Group’s Outlook Statement.



They say in global land-based markets, softer demand is becoming evident as a number of customers initiate temporary venue closures and adopt a more cautious approach to capital expenditure.



Digital bookings are unaffected at this time.



The Group has been monitoring and putting in place appropriate responses to COVID-19 for several months, beginning with its Macau and Asia Pacific operations.



Aristocrat is executing comprehensive short and longer term risk management and mitigation plans, with the intention to position the business to emerge from the challenges caused by COVID19 as quickly and strongly as possible.



Shares in Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) are trading 5.86 per cent lower at $20.07.

