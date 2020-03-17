Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) withdraws earnings for FY20

Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) has advised today that, given the ongoing high level of uncertainty surrounding the spread, duration and impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is withdrawing earnings guidance for FY’20.



Group Managing Director Craig McNally says: “It is vital that all health providers work together during this time to deliver the best care and treatment to patients within our communities.



The French government has cancelled all non-urgent surgery while their hospitals are providing much needed capacity and services as required by the French ministry of health.



In the United Kingdom, elective surgery has not been cancelled but they are in discussions with the NHS to provide services and capacity.



He said, in Australia, it was too early to determine the full impact of COVID-19.



They are seeing decisions to fast-track elective surgery in order to minimise any future potential disruption.



Shares in Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) closed 6.05 per cent higher at $59.57.

