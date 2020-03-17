Pushpay Holdings (ASX:PPH) are seeing a shift to digital as a result of COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Last Updated: 18/03/2020

Pushpay Holdings (ASX:PPH) says its performance for the year ending 31 March 2020 is not expected to be adversely affected as a result of the impacts from COVID-19.

Despite a number of organisations temporarily closing their physical premises in response, Pushpay is seeing a clear shift to digital whereby Customers are utilising its mobilefirst technology solutions.

The Company is experiencing an overall increase in demand for its services and remains well-equipped to support Customers to leverage digital technology and drive continued congregation participation through the use of its mobile app.

In terms of digital giving trends, Pushpay’s processing volume over the last weekend was higher than the Company expected prior to COVID-19.

Shares in Pushpay Holdings (ASX:PPH) closed 2.27 per cent higher to $2.70 yesterday.
 

