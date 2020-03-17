Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) say almond harvest is progressing well

Almond business Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) says the market conditions remain strong and that its 2020 harvest is progressing well.



Month on month shipments are up 40 per cent and YTD shipments are up 26 per cent for the period March 2019 to January 2020.



World demand from major almond importers and domestic customers remains strong.



Chinese customers have started production after the extended Lunar New Year closure as a result of the Coronavirus.



The 2020 harvest is progressing very well. Approximately 40 per cent of the orchards have been harvested with completion expected by the end of April.



Shares in Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) are trading 3.75 per cent higher at $5.54

