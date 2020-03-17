MACA (ASX:MLD) announced the award for Atlas Iron

by Rachael Jones March 17, 2020 10:50 AM

Services contractor MACA (ASX:MLD) announced today the award of the “Public Road Upgrade and Access Road Works’ at the Corunna Downs Iron Ore Project for Atlas Iron Pty Ltd (Atlas).

The project is located 33 km South of Marble Bar in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

The contract is expected to generate revenue of approximately $38 million over the 8-month term of the project.

The scope of works includes the upgrade of a 22km section of public road and the development of 13km of Access Road.

At its peak the project will employ approximately 80 people.

Shares in MACA (ASX:MLD) trading 0.69 per cent lower at 71 cents.
 

