Estia Health (ASX:EHE) suspends FY20 guidance

Estia Health (ASX:EHE) has today suspended its 2020 fiscal year (FY20) guidance following heightened uncertainty surrounding the potential future impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).



At this time, none of the Company’s homes has experienced cases of Covid-19 among our residents or employees nor been materially impacted.



As at 15th March 2020 the Company’s occupancy within its mature home portfolio was 93.8 per cent.



They say given the dynamic and uncertain nature of this situation, it is not possible to provide meaningful guidance at this time on the size of the projected impact on earnings for the remainder of FY20.



Shares in Estia Health (ASX:EHE) closed -10.18 per cent lower at $1.28 yesterday.











