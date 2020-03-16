Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) pulls earnings guidance

Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) say given the significant uncertainty in relation to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we no longer feel it is appropriate to continue to provide earnings guidance.



The company issued its 2019 full year results and guidance on the 20th February.



Ba then they said they remained on watch for flow-on effects on the economy of the bushfires in Australia and coronavirus (COVID-19).



Since then we have seen a significant escalation of measures taken by governments in each of our markets in an effort to slow the rate of COVID-19 infection.



Shares in Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) closed 4.57 per cent lower to $10.02 yesterday.

