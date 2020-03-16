Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) not to operate KFC in Netherlands

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 16, 2020 11:50 AM

Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) report their KFC restaurants in the Netherlands will not be able to operate as normal after the Dutch government announced all restaurants must close until April 6th. 

The Government has yet to announce whether restaurants can continue to trade through channels such as delivery and/or drive through.

Further information is expected within the next 24-48 hours.

By way of update, Collins Foods confirms that its KFC Deagon restaurant in Queensland has reopened following the implementation of a deep clean and clearance for our employees to return to work.

Shares in Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) are trading 11.8 per cent lower at $5.25.
 

