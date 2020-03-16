Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) implement capacity reductions

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 16, 2020 11:50 AM

Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) is further reducing capacity across its network as a result of the impact of Covid19 on travel demand.

The airline placed itself into a trading halt today to allow it time to more fully assess the operational and financial impacts of global travel restrictions.

On its long haul network Air New Zealand will be reducing its capacity by 85 percent over the coming months and will operate a minimal schedule to allow Kiwis to return home and to keep trade corridors with Asia and North America open.

Full details of this schedule will be advised in the coming days.

Shares in Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) are in a trading Halt - Last traded at $1.57.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.