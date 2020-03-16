Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) to deactivate gaming machines

by Rachael Jones March 16, 2020 11:15 AM

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) says following consultation with the Victorian Government, they have implemented a policy covering a number of social distancing measures at its Crown Melbourne entertainment complex.

With effect from today, in response to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, measures including the following will be implemented at Crown Melbourne deactivation of every second gaming machine and electronic table game.

Also distancing at seated table games between players, including no standing players.

Crown has also implemented other precautionary measures across its Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth entertainment complexes, including the provision of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and more frequent and strengthened cleaning measures.

Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 11.1 per cent lower at $7.29.
 

